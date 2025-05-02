Football Association bans trans women participation in England after SC ruling

The Football Association (FA) has banned transgender women from playing in the women's team in England.
As reported by Guardian, on Thursday, May 1, the football body announced that the decision will be implemented from June, 2025.
The decision came after the Supreme Court ruling last month, which stated that the term "woman" in equality law refers only to "biological woman."
Football Association previous stance on transgender women in female sports
Catering to the ruling, the FA was advised by it's lawyers to change the previous policy, which had allowed transgender women to play in the women's game.
In a shared statement, the sport body noted that it had always been open to changing and reviewing it's policies if "there was a material change in law."
Confirming the new decision, the FA further added, "the Supreme Court's ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy."
Along with that, the sports body shared that they will be directly contacting all registered transgender women athletes affected by the decision.
This move comes almost a month after the FA ruled that transgender women could continue to play women's football provided their testosterone levels were below five nmol/L for at least a year.
England Netball to ban transgender women from female sports
England Netball also confirmed that it be joining the FA and would banning transgender women from female sports from September 1, however, "mixed netball" games would be allowed.
Notably, England cricket board currently allows transgender women to compete in the female category at amateur level, with changes to take place on Friday, May 2, 2025.