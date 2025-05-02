Royal

Infanta Sofía receives highest royal honor from King Felipe on 18th birthday

King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Infanta Sofía on April 29, 2007 in Madrid

Infanta Sofía has been granted a prestigious honor from her father, King Felipe, on the joyous occasion of her 18th birthday, earlier this week.

The younger daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain has been awarded her first royal honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, a royal distinction recognizing her merits in service to Spain.

This esteemed order, dating back to 1815, has also been bestowed upon other prominent royals, including Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Infanta Sofía's 18th Birthday

Infanta Sofía spent her 18th birthday in Wales in England where she is studying for her International Baccalaureate at at UWC Atlantic College.

The Palace also marked the occasion with stunning portraits of the princess, who turned 18 on Tuesday, April 29.

In the photos, the young royal could be seen beaming with joy as she poses at the sprawling grounds of Zarzuela Palace.

For the photoshoot, Sofía opted for a casual look, wearing a pair of navy blue trousers and a light blue shirt.

“Images of HRH Infanta Sofía, who reached the age of majority today,” they captioned alongside the photos.

 About Infanta Sofía

King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Infanta Sofía on April 29, 2007 at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid.

She was named after her paternal grandmother, Queen Sofía, and was christened three months after her birth.

