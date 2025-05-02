Sports

ECB introduces ban on transgender women in cricket following FA’s decision

Only people who were biologically female at birth can now play in women's and girls' cricket matches

  • May 02, 2025
The cricket board in England and Wales (ECB) has made new rule that stops transgender women from playing in women's cricket games at any level.

As per their updated rules, only people who were biologically female at birth can play in women's and girls' cricket matches.

However, transgender women and girls are still allowed to play in open or mixed-gender cricket games, as per BBC Sports.

This decision came shortly after the English Football Association (FA) announced that starting from June, 1 transgender women will not be allowed to play in women's football in England.

The policy change came after the ruling by the UK Supreme Court on April 15, which stated that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex rather than gender identity.

What is the purpose of taking these steps?

The ECB said in a statement, noting, "Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible."

It stated that they have introduced policies to address any imbalances and differences in cricket, regardless of a person's gender.

"However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary," the ECB further added.

The goal of these measures is to ensure that all players can enjoy game equally and fairly.

