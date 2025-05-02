Kelsea Ballerini reveals role she auditioned for on ‘The White Lotus’ 

Kelsea Ballerini has almost starred in The White Lotus!
During and interview with PEOPLE at the Variety Power of Women Nashville event on May 1, the 31-year-old Grammy-nominated country singer revealed that she auditioned for a role for the season two of the hit HBO series.
Kelsea shared that she tried out for the part of Portia, Tanya's assistant played by Jennifer Coolidge, which ultimately went to Haley Lu Richardson.
“I have no shame in my game. I auditioned for the second season of The White Lotus for the role [of] Jennifer Coolidge's assistant that Haley did,” she confessed.
The Love Me Like You Mean It singer went on to heap praises on Richardson for acting “so brilliantly and beautifully” in the role, adding, “But yeah, I did audition for that. Fun fact.”
Although Kelsea didn't land the role, she has been exploring her acting skills.
Kelsea Ballerini’s acting career
Kelsea Ballerini made her on-screen debut in Joshua Jackson-led series Doctor Odyssey, playing a bridezilla, who planned to tie the knot aboard The Odyssey on the ABC medical drama.
In February 2025, she debuted as a coach on the twenty-seventh season of The Voice.
The White Lotus
The White Lotus, a black comedy drama anthology television series, is created by Mike White for HBO.