Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features

Google has launched a left-side panel in AI Mode on the desktop, enabling users to access their past searchers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
In a significant development, Google has diversified access to its experimental artificial intelligence (AI)-Mode feature.

It allows users to ask complex questions and follow-ups directly within Search.

Google enhances AI models to outdo rivals

These latest updates aim to improve the AI models capabilities and outdo its competitors such as Perplexity AI and OpenAI's ChatGPT Search.

The company has launched the latest functionality, including the capability to pick up where you stopped searching and explore several topics more deeply.

With the expansion, the company is reducing the waitlist for AI Mode, making it accessible to all users across the U.S. who are at least 18 years old and register in Labs, Google’s experimental arm.

Moreover, Alphabet-owned firm is currently experimenting with an AI Mode tab in Google Search, which will be visible to a few users in the U.S.

The latest features include visual place and product cards that offer detailed information, like ratings, real-time prices, and more.

For example, it allows users to browse for local restaurants or vintage shops and receive early access to relevant details.

In addition, Google has launched a left-side panel in AI Mode on the desktop, enabling users to access their past searchers and ask follow-up questions.

This significant feature is particularly designed to help with longer-running projects and tasks.

