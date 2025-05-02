Sci-Tech

Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements

Google is likely to provide redesigned Settings app to align it with new Material 3 Expressive design language

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements
Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements

Google is expected to roll out the Android 16 update with various advancements, aiming to provide a better experience.

According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 update is likely to arrive with an extensively redesigned interface, and some new enhancements are set to arrive by June.

Google is reportedly adding a major overhaul of the notifications and Quick Settings area in the next update.

Notably, the new version is claimed to apply background blur to Quick Settings and other areas.

Android 16 to launch with redesigned status bar

Recently, an Android Authority report highlighted some hidden design changes found in Android 16 Beta 4.

Google has reportedly tweaked the icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level on the status bar in the new version, as these are now claimed to be separated into distinct segments.

On the other hand, Alphabet-owned tech giant will add resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a more organised tile editor, and one-click shortcuts for adding or removing tiles.

The lock screen will have tweaks with the layout of date and weather for a cleaner overall appearance.

Google is said to offer a redesigned Settings app to align it with the new Material 3 Expressive design language.

Similarly, the new update is hinted at to launch a waveform icon in the volume indicator when audio is playing. 

Google expands AI-powered search to more users

Google expands AI-powered search to more users
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament

King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Google Drive receives Gemini AI-powered conversation feature
Google Drive receives Gemini AI-powered conversation feature
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report
Apple updates App Store rules to allow external payment links
Apple updates App Store rules to allow external payment links
WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month
WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google