Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements

Google is expected to roll out the Android 16 update with various advancements, aiming to provide a better experience.
According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 update is likely to arrive with an extensively redesigned interface, and some new enhancements are set to arrive by June.
Google is reportedly adding a major overhaul of the notifications and Quick Settings area in the next update.
Notably, the new version is claimed to apply background blur to Quick Settings and other areas.
Android 16 to launch with redesigned status bar
Recently, an Android Authority report highlighted some hidden design changes found in Android 16 Beta 4.
Google has reportedly tweaked the icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level on the status bar in the new version, as these are now claimed to be separated into distinct segments.
On the other hand, Alphabet-owned tech giant will add resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a more organised tile editor, and one-click shortcuts for adding or removing tiles.
The lock screen will have tweaks with the layout of date and weather for a cleaner overall appearance.
Google is said to offer a redesigned Settings app to align it with the new Material 3 Expressive design language.
Similarly, the new update is hinted at to launch a waveform icon in the volume indicator when audio is playing.