Fortnite x Star Wars: X-wing, force lightning coming to Battle Royale

Epic Games has officially announced a new season of Fortnite, having advancements, to be launched soon.
The company revealed that Epic and Disney are embarking on their “most expansive Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite to date with the first entirely Star Wars-themed Battle Royale Season.”
To note, Fortnite’s new Star Wars-themed season will include new locations, weapons, skins, vehicles, and even new Force powers to the game when it kicks off on May 4, 2025.
The Fortnite island’s new Star Wars spots include a First Order base, a smuggler hub called the Outpost Enclave, a Resistance base with X-Wings, and a dedicated location where you can find Darth Vader Samurai.
Eligible players who select to link their Epic and MyDisney accounts will unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit to further celebrate the upcoming Star Wars season of Battle Royale - with more benefits to come.
Throughout the season, Epic Games will make changes to the map like adding more Star Wars characters to find or letting you use a Star Destroyer’s turbo laser to blast your opponents.
“For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together,” stated Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President, Disney Games & Digital Entertainment.
Epic and Disney are also offering a free Stormtrooper outfit if you link your Epic and MyDisney accounts, which the two companies say is a “first step” ahead of the planned “universe” they’re building.