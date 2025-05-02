Sports

Fortnite x Star Wars: X-wing, force lightning coming to Battle Royale

Throughout season, Epic Games will make changes to map, and much more in Fortnite

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Fortnite x Star Wars: X-wing, force lightning coming to Battle Royale
Fortnite x Star Wars: X-wing, force lightning coming to Battle Royale

Epic Games has officially announced a new season of Fortnite, having advancements, to be launched soon.

The company revealed that Epic and Disney are embarking on their “most expansive Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite to date with the first entirely Star Wars-themed Battle Royale Season.”

To note, Fortnite’s new Star Wars-themed season will include new locations, weapons, skins, vehicles, and even new Force powers to the game when it kicks off on May 4, 2025.

The Fortnite island’s new Star Wars spots include a First Order base, a smuggler hub called the Outpost Enclave, a Resistance base with X-Wings, and a dedicated location where you can find Darth Vader Samurai.

Eligible players who select to link their Epic and MyDisney accounts will unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit to further celebrate the upcoming Star Wars season of Battle Royale - with more benefits to come.

Source: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games

Throughout the season, Epic Games will make changes to the map like adding more Star Wars characters to find or letting you use a Star Destroyer’s turbo laser to blast your opponents.

“For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together,” stated Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President, Disney Games & Digital Entertainment.

Epic and Disney are also offering a free Stormtrooper outfit if you link your Epic and MyDisney accounts, which the two companies say is a “first step” ahead of the planned “universe” they’re building.

Google expands AI-powered search to more users

Google expands AI-powered search to more users
Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Chile's tsunami warning triggers evacuations after 7.4 magnitude earthquake
King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament

King Charles, Camilla confirm Canada visit for State Opening of Parliament
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Nintendo launches patch for Switch boot-up problem
Nintendo launches patch for Switch boot-up problem
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet welcome baby girl with heartfelt announcement
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet welcome baby girl with heartfelt announcement
GTA 6 release date pushed to next year: Here's when it will premiere
GTA 6 release date pushed to next year: Here's when it will premiere
ECB introduces ban on transgender women in cricket following FA’s decision
ECB introduces ban on transgender women in cricket following FA’s decision
Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP
Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP
Football Association bans trans women participation in England after SC ruling
Football Association bans trans women participation in England after SC ruling
Tom Brady creates 'timeless' memory for Ben Affleck in unexpected way
Tom Brady creates 'timeless' memory for Ben Affleck in unexpected way
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
Borderlands 4 gameplay revealed: Early release confirmed
LeBron James opens up about retirement plans after Lakers’ playoff loss
LeBron James opens up about retirement plans after Lakers’ playoff loss
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message after Al Nassr’s semi final exit
Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional message after Al Nassr’s semi final exit
Fortnite to return on iOS App Store after Apple losses case
Fortnite to return on iOS App Store after Apple losses case
Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game
Pittsburgh Pirates fan hospitalised after 21-foot fall during MLB game