Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is in no rush to propose to girlfriend Ines de Ramon as he remains hesitant about marriage after past heartbreaks.
As per In Touch Weekly, a source admitted that the Fight Club star is "gun shy" about tying the knot again, after high-profile divorces from Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.
A source said, “When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he’ll make jokes about his bad track record.”
The insider went on to say, “It’s clear he’s been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again.”
“She’s still young and even though she’s been divorced, she’s not jaded when it comes to marriage; she wants to be Mrs. Brad Pitt,” the source said.
Sharing about the jewelry designer’s wish, the source noted, “If Brad keeps putting it off, it’s hard to imagine she won’t get fed up and leave him. Ines isn’t going to stick around forever without that commitment.”
Apart from Ines' wish, Brad Pitt’s “friends are all telling him to stop dragging his feet, too.”
His close pal George Clooney and his wife Amal, “love Ines and think Brad is a fool for making her wait.”
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon relationship:
To note, Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in November 2022, and in the same year they started dating.
The couple have been reportedly living together since February 2024 at Pitt’s home.