Google set to allow kids under 13 use its Gemini chatbot

Google will start enabling kids under 13 who have parent-managed Google accounts to use its Gemini-powered chatbot from next week.
According to The New York Times, Gemini will be accessible to kids whose parents use Family Link, a Google service that allows families to select a variety of categories for their child.
In conversation with The Times, a Google spokesperson informed that Gemini has particular guardrails for youngsters and that the company won’t use that data to train its AI-powered chatbot.
The publication further mentioned that chatbot manufacturers are racing to garner significant attraction from younger audiences as the AI race ignites.
Even though chatbots today are defective and potentially hazardous at worst.
The Unite Nation (UN) Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation urged authorities late last year to enforce generative AI in the educational system, including executing age limits for users and guardrails on user privacy and data protection.
Gemini chatbot provides advanced real-time media
The AI-powered chatbot is trained on a huge amount of data, these systems can create humanlike text and real-time images and videos.
Recently, President Trump urged the educational systems to adopt cutting-edge tools for teaching and learning.
Millions of teenagers are already accessing these chabots as their study companions. Children’s groups warn the chatbots could pose a significant threat to child protection.
This week, Google acknowledged potential risks in its email to families, alerting parents about “Gemini can make mistakes” and indicating they “help your child think critically” regarding the chatbot.