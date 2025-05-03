Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value

Instagram‘s CEO Kevin Systrom has raised concerns regarding artificial intelligence (AI) companies increasingly prioritising interaction over offering meaningful insights.
Systrom asserts that AI-powered chatbots are particularly designed to ask follow-up questions to garner significant attention from users. Instead, it focuses on delivering valuable answers.
Instagram's CEO believes to focus on providing valuable insights
“You can see some of these companies going down the rabbit hole that all the consumer companies have gone down in trying to juice engagement,” Systrom stated.
He further compared this strategic approach to the tactics used by other social media companies to gain user's tremendous attention.
Systrom further indicated that focusing on interaction is not a bug but an intentional feature, particularly designed to display metrics such as daily active users, and more.
This comes amid increasing criticism of ChatGPT for being excessively courteous and not directly delivering answers to users.
It is pertinent to mention that the ChatGPT manufacturer has already acknowledged the issue and attributed it to short-term user feedback.
AI firms need to prioritise delivering high-quality answers rather than trying to improve metrics through easy means, Systrom said.
In addition, the CEO stressed the need for AI firms to refocus on delivering meaningful insights instead of prioritising engagement metrics.