WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands

WhatsApp has announced that it is supporting fellow tech giant Apple in its legal fight against the UK Home Office over the privacy of its users' data.
According to BBC, the messaging app's boss, Will Cathcart, said the case "could set a dangerous precedent" by "emboldening other nations" to seek to break encryption, which is how tech firms keep customers' information private.
Apple went to the courts after receiving a notice from the Home Office demanding the right to access the data of its global customers if required in the interests of national security.
It and other critics of the government's position say the request compromises the privacy of millions of users.
The Home Office told the BBC it would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.
"But more broadly, the UK has a longstanding position of protecting our citizens from the very worst crimes, such as child sex abuse and terrorism, at the same time as protecting people's privacy," it said in a statement.
WhatsApp has applied to submit evidence to the court which is hearing Apple's bid to have the Home Office request overturned.
Cathcart said, "WhatsApp would challenge any law or government request that seeks to weaken the encryption of our services and will continue to stand up for people's right to a private conversation online."
This intervention from the Meta-owned platform represents a major escalation in what was an already extremely high-profile and awkward dispute between the UK and the US.
Apple's row with the UK government erupted in February, when it emerged ministers were seeking the right to be able to access information secured by its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system.