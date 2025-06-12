Sci-Tech

WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart warns the case against Apple ‘could set a dangerous precedent’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UKs encryption demands
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands

WhatsApp has announced that it is supporting fellow tech giant Apple in its legal fight against the UK Home Office over the privacy of its users' data.

According to BBC, the messaging app's boss, Will Cathcart, said the case "could set a dangerous precedent" by "emboldening other nations" to seek to break encryption, which is how tech firms keep customers' information private.

Apple went to the courts after receiving a notice from the Home Office demanding the right to access the data of its global customers if required in the interests of national security.

It and other critics of the government's position say the request compromises the privacy of millions of users.

The Home Office told the BBC it would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

"But more broadly, the UK has a longstanding position of protecting our citizens from the very worst crimes, such as child sex abuse and terrorism, at the same time as protecting people's privacy," it said in a statement.

WhatsApp has applied to submit evidence to the court which is hearing Apple's bid to have the Home Office request overturned.

Cathcart said, "WhatsApp would challenge any law or government request that seeks to weaken the encryption of our services and will continue to stand up for people's right to a private conversation online."

This intervention from the Meta-owned platform represents a major escalation in what was an already extremely high-profile and awkward dispute between the UK and the US.

Apple's row with the UK government erupted in February, when it emerged ministers were seeking the right to be able to access information secured by its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system.

OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI is likely to transition some of the server needs for ChatGPT and Sora to Google
France to ban social media for under-15s after deadly school stabbing
France to ban social media for under-15s after deadly school stabbing
Emmanuel Macron calls for European Union regulation to ban social media for children under 15
Threads starts experimenting DMs without switching to Instagram
Threads starts experimenting DMs without switching to Instagram
Direct messages on Threads are under development and will be launched in select markets starting this week
OpenAI rolls out o3-pro, an improved version of its o3 AI reasoning model
OpenAI rolls out o3-pro, an improved version of its o3 AI reasoning model
OpenAI's o3 is able to provide personalised responses using its memory and more
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates
Google rolled out a range of significant features as a part of its regular feature updates for eligible Pixel devices, 'Pixel Drop'
Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
As the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, the moon will be arching low, creating a spectacular show
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
With this update, Apple has allowed developers to use tools to create a code preview or efficiently manage other tasks
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple Intelligence will support eight more languages, including Danish, Dutch, and more later this year
Apple WWDC 2025: Siri AI upgrade pushes back to 2026
Apple WWDC 2025: Siri AI upgrade pushes back to 2026
Due to several quality concerns, Apple officially delayed the release of the updated Siri AI
When will ChatGPT be fixed? Partial outages hit Open AI
When will ChatGPT be fixed? Partial outages hit Open AI
ChatGPT users are facing disruption with other AI tools such as Sora and application programming interfaces
Is ChatGPT down worldwide? Disruption sparks outrage
Is ChatGPT down worldwide? Disruption sparks outrage
Hundreds of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage
Apple unveils Liquid Glass redesign at WWDC 2025
Apple unveils Liquid Glass redesign at WWDC 2025
The tech-giant, Apple, has revealed major update for iPhone and other products while introducing iOS 26