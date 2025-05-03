Sci-Tech

Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know

Gemini will be able to draw upon users' activity in other Google apps such as Gmail, Photos, and more

  • May 03, 2025
Google is set to enhance its Gemini app with new personalisation features to make users' experience more immersive.

A company executive revealed that Google is working to upgrade the Chatbot app with enhanced memory and the ability to draw upon information from users' Google accounts.

Gemini to get personalised context upgrade

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Google Labs and Gemini Vice President Josh Woodward, detailed several new features for the Gemini app that will be unveiled at the upcoming Google I/O 2025.

Woodward stated that the new features are part of Google's “personal, proactive, and powerful” strategy.

Gemini will soon be able to remember past conversations, which results in users not have to start each new session from scratch and repeat the prompts or information.

Gemini will be able to draw upon users' activity in other Google apps such as Gmail, Photos, Calendar, Search, YouTube, and more.

Additionally,  the Woodward hinted that the AI app might also come fitted with more agentic capabilities that can “turn ideas into action.”

On the other hand, a TestingCatalog report claimed that Google will also introduce a new subscription tier for the chatbot, dubbed "Gemini Ultra."

Gemini Ultra will reportedly be a higher consumption tier to offer increased rate limits on specific capabilities, such as code and image generation. 

