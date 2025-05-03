Sci-Tech

Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features

iOS 19 upgrades will give Siri 'more awareness of your personal context, and ability to perform various tasks'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features

Apple has big plans for this year to introduce big software, with major redesigns coming to iOS 19, macOS 16, and even iPadOS 19.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also has a brand-new OS that is expected to launch this year. Users can anticipate various details about Apple’s new “homeOS.”

Later this year, Apple is expected to debut a brand new ‘HomePad’ smart display. This product will be a sort of cross between an iPad and a HomePod.

There are plenty of fascinating details about the HomePad’s hardware you can find elsewhere.

What to expect from new ‘homeOS’

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, homeOS will bear a lot of similarities to Apple’s existing software platforms.

Home Screen

On the Home Screen you’ll be able to:

1. Add widgets to track the weather, stocks, reminders, and more.

2. Launch apps from an iOS-style grid.

3. Have a dock for your go-to apps.

4. Access smart home controls.

Siri and Apple Intelligence

Gurman stated that homeOS and the HomePad are designed to “bring Siri and Apple Intelligence to life in a way that hasn’t happened before.”

Siri is expected to have advanced features, which can do various tasks on the HomePod, alongside the powerful iOS 19 upgrades that will give Siri “more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps.”

To note, this year, users can expect big announcements from the American tech giant.

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 17 series, alongside unifying its various software platforms to feel more cohesive. 

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value
Apple collaborating with Anthropic on AI-centric coding platform: Report
Apple collaborating with Anthropic on AI-centric coding platform: Report
Google set to allow kids under 13 use its Gemini chatbot
Google set to allow kids under 13 use its Gemini chatbot
Apple now allows Spotify to share pricing info and payment links
Apple now allows Spotify to share pricing info and payment links
Google expands AI-powered search to more users
Google expands AI-powered search to more users
Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements
Android 16 to release with redesigned Quick Settings, visual advancements
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Google diversifies access to AI Mode, adds advanced features
Google Drive receives Gemini AI-powered conversation feature
Google Drive receives Gemini AI-powered conversation feature
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report
Microsoft prepares to host Elon Musk’s Grok AI-based model: Report
Apple updates App Store rules to allow external payment links
Apple updates App Store rules to allow external payment links