Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features

Apple has big plans for this year to introduce big software, with major redesigns coming to iOS 19, macOS 16, and even iPadOS 19.
The Cupertino-based tech giant also has a brand-new OS that is expected to launch this year. Users can anticipate various details about Apple’s new “homeOS.”
Later this year, Apple is expected to debut a brand new ‘HomePad’ smart display. This product will be a sort of cross between an iPad and a HomePod.
There are plenty of fascinating details about the HomePad’s hardware you can find elsewhere.
What to expect from new ‘homeOS’
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, homeOS will bear a lot of similarities to Apple’s existing software platforms.
Home Screen
On the Home Screen you’ll be able to:
1. Add widgets to track the weather, stocks, reminders, and more.
2. Launch apps from an iOS-style grid.
3. Have a dock for your go-to apps.
4. Access smart home controls.
Siri and Apple Intelligence
Gurman stated that homeOS and the HomePad are designed to “bring Siri and Apple Intelligence to life in a way that hasn’t happened before.”
Siri is expected to have advanced features, which can do various tasks on the HomePod, alongside the powerful iOS 19 upgrades that will give Siri “more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps.”
To note, this year, users can expect big announcements from the American tech giant.
Apple is expected to launch iPhone 17 series, alongside unifying its various software platforms to feel more cohesive.