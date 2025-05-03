Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in her birthday after family reunion 

Autumn Kelly recently celebrated her 47th birthday after reuniting with former mother-in-law Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall.
The former daughter-in-law of Princess Royal stepped out on April 27 Sunday to support her ex-sister-in-law at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials.
For those unaware, Autumn has been residing at Anne’s Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire alongside her two daughters, Savannah and Isla, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Peter Phillips.
Shortly after their divorce in 2021, Peter began dating NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, while Autumn has been romantically connected with her property tycoon, Donal Mulryan.
Despite her messy split with her former partner, the mom-of-two did not cut her ties with Anne and Zara, as they were last spotted spending quality time as a family last week.
Autumn Kelly's relationship with Princess Anne after split with Peter Phillip
At the time, the royal insider revealed to Hello! about the equation between Autumn and Anne during Zara's event.
"She's still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else, she's certainly not been ostracised in any way, and it was a nice little support team for Zara," the tipster.
The source noted, "They were all following her around to each section - dressage, showjumping, etc."
It is pertinent to note, Autumn Kelly tied the knot with Princess Anne’s eldest son, Peter Phillips, in 2008.