WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam

With new feature, WhatsApp encourage users to depend on more modern and scalable communication tools

  Web Desk
  • |
  May 03, 2025
WhatsApp plans to launch a new update for its broadcast messages, to provide an enhanced usage experience.

A WABetaInfo report revealed on Saturday, May 3, 2025, that WhatsApp is planning to implement new restrictions on the number of broadcast messages users can send.

The feature is designed to introduce a monthly sending cap for broadcast lists, and users will receive in-app notifications as they approach the limit.

To note, the feature is currently available to beta testers, who can explore a new section dedicated to broadcast management directly within the app settings.

What to expect?

This new section allows users to access and manage their broadcast lists without depending on the separate entry point in the overflow menu of the Chats tab.

WhatsApp is currently testing a restriction that limits users to sending a maximum of 35 broadcast messages per month.

Notably, this value may vary depending on the user account type, region, or other factors that are not currently known.

With this feature, WhatsApp aims to encourage users to depend on more modern and scalable communication tools.

According to WABetaInfo, By introducing a broadcast limit, users will likely become more selective and intentional when sending out broadcast messages, which will help preserve the quality of communication across the platform.

Source: WABetaInfo
The feature is available to some beta testers who can install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile it is expected to be rolled out to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

