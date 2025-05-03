5 life-changing books to stop wasting time and boost productivity

This is absolutely true that the time which has passed never returns!
In this digital era where there are so many distractions, staying focused and productive feels like an impossible task.
Often, we tend to waste our time by delaying the important tasks until the very last moment and sometimes we feel so unmotivated that we don't even feel like starting the work at all.
Charles Darwin has a famous quote that says, "A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life."
If you're also struggling with this habit, there's no need to worry, you just need to change your mindset.
With the right mindset, tools and guidance, you can learn how to take back control of your time and use it wisely.
Here are five books that will definitely help you in managing time effectively.
168 Hours by Laura Vanderkam:
The book serve as a wake-up call which encourage readers to realize that they do have enough time for the things that are truly important to them.
Through real-life examples, Laura teaches how to prioritize important tasks in both work and professional life.
Your Best Year Ever by Michael Hyatt:
Michael Hyatt, a bestselling author wants to encourage readers to stop living aimlessly through his book.
In his book, he provides a five step-by-step plan guide to help people set and achieve goals.
The book combines his personal experiences and research on goal psychology.
Atomic Habits' by James Clear:
Atomic Habits' by James Clear is a popular book that has helped millions of people improve their productivity and stop wasting time by developing good habits.
This book offers a reliable and effective method of improving yourself every day no matter what your goals are.
Clear, a leading expert on habit formation teaches practical strategies to help you create good habits, break bad ones by focusing on small actions that can lead to big and positive changes over time.
Getting Things Done by David Allen:
Getting Things Done by David Allen offers a structured method for managing tasks, projects and responsibilities to reduce stress.
This method involves five step: capture, clarify, organize, reflect and engage.
By using this system, people can avoid the anxiety of forgetting things and stay focused on their priorities.
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle:
This book encourages readers to live in the present moment and being mindful.
It helps people stop wasting time by teaching them to quite their minds and avoid distractions related to past or future thoughts.