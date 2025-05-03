Entertainment

Ruth Buzzi 'Laugh-In' comedy sketch player passes away at 88

'Laugh-In' famed comedy sketch artist peacefully died in her Texas residency earlier this week

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 03, 2025
Laugh-In star Ruth Buzzi peacefully breathed her last at the age of 88 in her residency in Texas.

On Monday, April 28, the seventies comedienne died at her home in sleep while in hospice care in Stephenville after suffering from a chronic disease, Alzheimer's.

According to Mail Online, Buzzi was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2012 and became bedridden after a stroke in 2022.

Buzzi's spokespersons made the somber announcement on her official Facebook handle earlier this week.

The deceased actress and comedy sketch artist last appeared in the 2021 movie One Month Out alongside renowned American actors and actresses including Brande Roderick, Barry Bostwick, Laura Cayouette, Vernon Wells, and others.

The legendary female comedian was best known for her role in the NBC variety sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, streamed on TV from 1968 to 1973.

Ruth Buzzi won plenty of prestigious accolades 

Buzzi won top prizes and recognition globally for her impeccable performances in the iconic show.

The accolades included a Golden Globe Award and five nominations for Emmy Awards.

She also worked on several projects, Days of Our Lives, The Carol Burnett Show, Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Berenstain Bears, The Pink Panther, and 1976's Freaky Friday.

Deceased actress' projects  

The late actress also appeared in plenty of television programs such as The Garry Moore Show, aired in 1964, and The Entertainers from 1964 to 1965. 

