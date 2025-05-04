Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report

Sci-Tech

Apple will update MacBook Pro with OLED display, thinner design, and more

  May 04, 2025
Apple is anticipated to be working on a new MacBook Pro refresh, which is set to debut “later this year.”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that this refresh Is “a lock,” reaffirming that Apple will follow its tradition of annual MacBook Pro refreshes.

What to expect?

The Cupertino-based tech giant will launch new MacBook Pro models with a new generation of Apple Silicon, which means users will see the introduction of M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max.

These chips will still be based on TSMC’s 3nm process, specifically N3P, the third generation of 3nm manufacturing.

Despite the internal advancements, there will be nothing new with this MacBook Pro refresh.

Soure: Apple
In late 2026, Apple will update the MacBook Pro with an OLED display, thinner design, and more.

It is expected that these new MacBook Pro models will support Wi-Fi 7, just like the iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple MacBook Pro release date

Apple is rumoured to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 should in October. This will likely accompany a new iPad Pro refresh with the M5.

Users can expect that the reportedly upcoming MacBook Pro will include advanced capabilities to provide an enhanced usage experience without any issues.

It is worth noting that Apple is yet to officially confirm the launch of the new MacBook Pro.

