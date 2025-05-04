Entertainment

Britney Spears hints at major career move inspired by Kim Kardashian

'Womanizer' singer followed the footsteps of 'The Kardashians' in her latest career news

  • May 04, 2025
Britney Spears has sparked major speculation about a potential career pivot after teasing fans with hints that she may be venturing into the world of law.

The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram account to share a since-deleted video, showcasing her dance skills.

She captioned the video, “Law school, new computer... so dress the part.”

In the reel, Spears wore a short plaid miniskirt, a red bikini top, and a cropped white blouse while dancing for the camera.

The Toxic singer finished the look with black-heeled boots and let her blonde hair fall naturally over her shoulders.

Kim Karadashian law journey:

Notably, Spears seemingly followed the footsteps of The Kardashians star as she has been struggling for her dream of being a lawyer since 2018.

In March 2025, Kim achieved a milestone after she took a 'pivotal test that's required to practice law,' TMZ reported at the time.

Kim appeared in the MPRE (Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination) in Alhambra, California and she gave her exam in person.

In 2021, the SKIMS founder successfully passed her baby bar exam and is aiming to take the full bar exam in 2026.

Kim's late father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer and previously worked on O.J. Simpson's case.

To note, Brittany Spears' recent post came after her ex-husband Sam Asghari and Brooke Irvine were spotted together flaunting the new romance.

