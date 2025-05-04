Sports

Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal

Inter Miami calims 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer

  • by Web Desk
  • May 04, 2025
Lionel Messi socred his first goal in five matches to end Inter Miami lossing streak with a dominant victory.

According to Al Jazeera, Inter Miami finally bounced back on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to crush the New York Red Bulls 4-1 at Chase Stadium in Florida for a comfortable Major League Soccer (MLS) home victory.

Fafa Picault opened the scoring in the ninth minute, powerfully striking the ball into the back of the net after Luis Suarez had flicked on a cross from Marcelo Weigandt.

Fullback Weigandt doubled the advantage for Miami in the 30th minute when his diving header was parried by Carlos Coronel, and the Argentinian followed in to scoop the ball home.

The goal was initially flagged for offside, but after a VAR review, the referee ruled it should stand.

Suarez made it 3-0 nine minutes later, firing home at the second attempt after his initial shot had been blocked, but the Red Bulls pulled a goal back before the break.

An Omar Valencia corner deep to the back post was looped over Oscar Ustari and into the far corner to give the visitors some hope for the second half.

Miami stayed on top, however, and Messi extended their advantage in the 67th minute, playing a one-two with Telasco Segovia and holding off Noah Eile before beating Coronel with a left-foot finish.

The goal ended a run of four matches without Messi being on the scoresheet, and the win moved Miami up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

