Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix are “deeply affected” by the sudden passing of Pierre Audi.
On Sunday, May 4, the Dutch Royals turned to their official Instagram handle to express grief over the sudden demise of the legendary opera director, who died at the age of 67.
“The sudden death of opera director Pierre Audi has affected us deeply,” they expressed.
Paying a tribute to Pierre, the Royals penned, “He was the master of the musical theatre who managed to touch the hearts of many - and also us - with his magical performances.”
“As director of the Dutch Opera and of the Holland Festival, he added extra shine to the Dutch cultural sector. We wish his loved ones strength in these sad days,” added the Royals of the Netherlands.
The poignant note was signed, “King William-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.”
In the post, the Dutch Royal Family also shared a four-slide carousel of photographs that opened with an image of Pierre Audi.
They also posted photos of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix with the late director.
About Pierre Audi:
Pierre Audi, who was born on November 9, 1957, was a French-Lebanese theatre and artistic director.
He was well-known for his efforts to revitalise the traditional and less internationally known Dutch opera by bringing innovative and bold productions.
The director also played a major role in modernising opera in Europe, directing acclaimed works and championing both classical and contemporary performances.
Pierre Audi cause of death:
Pierre Audi passed away suddenly at the age of 67 on May 3, 2025 in Beijing, where he had been working on a production.
His cause of death is yet to be revealed.