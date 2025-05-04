Royal

Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi

Pierre Audi, visionary opera and theatre director who revitalized Dutch Opera, dies at 67

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi
Dutch Royals mourn ‘sudden death’ of legendary opera director Pierre Audi

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix are “deeply affected” by the sudden passing of Pierre Audi.

On Sunday, May 4, the Dutch Royals turned to their official Instagram handle to express grief over the sudden demise of the legendary opera director, who died at the age of 67.

“The sudden death of opera director Pierre Audi has affected us deeply,” they expressed.

Paying a tribute to Pierre, the Royals penned, “He was the master of the musical theatre who managed to touch the hearts of many - and also us - with his magical performances.”

“As director of the Dutch Opera and of the Holland Festival, he added extra shine to the Dutch cultural sector. We wish his loved ones strength in these sad days,” added the Royals of the Netherlands.

The poignant note was signed, “King William-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.”

In the post, the Dutch Royal Family also shared a four-slide carousel of photographs that opened with an image of Pierre Audi.

They also posted photos of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix with the late director.

About Pierre Audi:

Pierre Audi, who was born on November 9, 1957, was a French-Lebanese theatre and artistic director.

He was well-known for his efforts to revitalise the traditional and less internationally known Dutch opera by bringing innovative and bold productions.

The director also played a major role in modernising opera in Europe, directing acclaimed works and championing both classical and contemporary performances.

Pierre Audi cause of death:

Pierre Audi passed away suddenly at the age of 67 on May 3, 2025 in Beijing, where he had been working on a production.

His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look

Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice disappoint Prince Andrew with big move
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice disappoint Prince Andrew with big move
Meghan Markle shares emotional photo of Harry with kids after reconciliation plea
Meghan Markle shares emotional photo of Harry with kids after reconciliation plea
Prince Harry branded 'non-serious' about security fears after legal defeat
Prince Harry branded 'non-serious' about security fears after legal defeat
King Charles honours Prince William after ignoring Harry's reunion plea
King Charles honours Prince William after ignoring Harry's reunion plea
Prince Harry faces drawback after BBC bombshell interview
Prince Harry faces drawback after BBC bombshell interview
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles continues to celebrate milestone despite Harry's cruel remarks
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
King Charles declines Prince Harry's 'reconciliation' plea with bold decision
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
BBC issues apology for ‘lapse’ in editorial after Prince Harry’s interview
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Buckingham Palace gives update on King Charles after Harry’s remarks on his health
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Princess Martha Louise admits she was 'completely devastated' by ex-husband’s death
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William speaks out for first time after Harry’s bombshell interview
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday
Prince William pays tribute to ‘true giant’ David Attenborough on 99th birthday