Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit

Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit 

Prince Harry has gained emotional support from a key royal member after his reconciliation efforts with King Charles III.

In a conversation with Daniel Rosney in his It's Reigning Men podcast, Princess Delphine of Belgium expressed her unwavering support for the Duke of Sussex.

The 57-year-old European royal discussed the backlash Harry received, especially after stepping down from his senior royal titles in 2020, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Delphine said the 40-year-old Duke has been facing severe criticism since he parted ways from the British Royal Family, saying she felt "sorry" and completely "understood" his vulnerable position. 

In light of Prince Harry and King Charles' reconciliation, King Albert’s daughter remarked, "I think Harry suffered so much, and I think he was traumatised and it's coming out now."

"I do follow a little bit of Harry because Lady Diana was just part of my life when I was in England," Delphine added.

Princess Delphine, who is a half-sister of King Philippe of Belgium and an illegitimate daughter of King Albert, made these comments after a report claimed that Prince Harry and King Charles had taken a crucial step to resolve the ongoing family rift.

Last week, People magazine reported that the Duke and His Majesty’s respective aides quietly met each other in London for the first time after Harry moved to the USA with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.  

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday
King Charles pens special celebratory message on Queen Camilla's birthday
The British Monarch also shared exclusive glimpses of the celebration at Horse Guards Parade

Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary
Princess Beatrice gets loving shout-out from husband Edoardo on 5th anniversary
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares never-before-seen photo with Princess Beatrice to celebrate their milestone 5 years of togetherness

Prince Harry legal battle sees sudden twist as judge stands down
Prince Harry legal battle sees sudden twist as judge stands down
The Duke of Sussex's judge takes major step amid the high-profile case

King Felipe, Letizia chair major meeting of Leonor’s foundation without her
King Felipe, Letizia chair major meeting of Leonor’s foundation without her
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over key meeting of the Princess of Asturias Foundation without Princess Leonor

King Charles hit with new ban as Prince William, Kate avoid restrictions
King Charles hit with new ban as Prince William, Kate avoid restrictions
The Prince and Princess of Wales exempted from the new restriction after recent announcment

Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles
Prince Harry releases first statement after 'peace talks' with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex shares heartfelt message after his rep met King Charles' advisor in London

King Charles hosts surprise visitor at Windsor on Queen Camilla's big day
King Charles hosts surprise visitor at Windsor on Queen Camilla's big day
The UK’s King Charles III welcomes President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives at his royal residence

Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title
Queen Camilla shares special message after receiving new title
Queen Camilla shares first statement after receiving historic title never bestowed on any royal woman