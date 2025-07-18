Prince Harry receives outpouring sympathy after King Charles peace summit 

Prince Harry has gained emotional support from a key royal member after his reconciliation efforts with King Charles III.
In a conversation with Daniel Rosney in his It's Reigning Men podcast, Princess Delphine of Belgium expressed her unwavering support for the Duke of Sussex.
The 57-year-old European royal discussed the backlash Harry received, especially after stepping down from his senior royal titles in 2020, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.
Delphine said the 40-year-old Duke has been facing severe criticism since he parted ways from the British Royal Family, saying she felt "sorry" and completely "understood" his vulnerable position.
In light of Prince Harry and King Charles' reconciliation, King Albert’s daughter remarked, "I think Harry suffered so much, and I think he was traumatised and it's coming out now."
"I do follow a little bit of Harry because Lady Diana was just part of my life when I was in England," Delphine added.
Princess Delphine, who is a half-sister of King Philippe of Belgium and an illegitimate daughter of King Albert, made these comments after a report claimed that Prince Harry and King Charles had taken a crucial step to resolve the ongoing family rift.
Last week, People magazine reported that the Duke and His Majesty’s respective aides quietly met each other in London for the first time after Harry moved to the USA with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.