Sports

Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season

Angel Reese shared a sneak peek of her stunning birthday party on her social media

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 04, 2025
Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season
Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season

Angel Reese celebrated her 23rd birthday in style on Saturday night ahead of her highly anticipated second WNBA season.

Although her birthday is on May 6, she celebrated it few days earlier on May 3 by throwing a party at trendy place in Chicago called Hidden Gem.

Angel took to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of her stunning birthday outfit.

Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season

The player looked radiant in a bright red halter dress with wave-like cutouts details that added a unique touch to her look.

In the next post, she shared a stunning picture-perfect cake, designed with a Barbie theme.

The cake also had a barbie doll, representing her nickname "Bayou Barbie."

Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season

The WNBA star then shared a video of herself in which her friends were singing Happy Birthday in the background, while Angel was showing off her fun and playful dance moves which stole all the spotlight.

On Friday night, Angel's outstanding performance helped her team, the Chicago sky secure a commanding 89-62 victory over Brazil's national team.

She was named the player of the game for her performance as she managed to score 15 points, grab 10 rebounds and make 2 steals during the game.

Angel Reese excited for her next move

On the other hand, Angel gave another major update on her Instagram account on Saturday, May 3, revealing that she would be attending the famous Met Gala red carpet event, which is set to take place on Monday, May 5.

For the 2025 Met Gala, Angel is part of the host committee for the Costume Institute Benefit.

The host committee also includes other famous athletes like Simone Biles and Sha'Carri Richardson.

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's controversial BBC interview

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama

Jennifer Lopez shares video message amid George Clooney, Amal drama
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas caught sneaking out of David Beckham’s birthday bash
Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look

Bianca Censori channels Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian in bold new look
Best 5 horror games with no scares, ranked
Best 5 horror games with no scares, ranked
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to Georgina and mom
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to Georgina and mom
How to open secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite
How to open secret cave at Canyon Crossing in Fortnite
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Lionel Messi ends Inter Miami losing streak with 859 career goal
Rafael Nadal opens up on his greatest rivalry: Federer vs. Djokovic
Rafael Nadal opens up on his greatest rivalry: Federer vs. Djokovic
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Verstappen shut critics with pole position: 'Being dad didn't make me slow'
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff
Aryana Sabalenka secures third Madrid Open title after thrilling victory over Gauff
Angel Reese excited for her next move after leading Chicago Sky to dominant victory
Angel Reese excited for her next move after leading Chicago Sky to dominant victory
John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Elden Ring Nightreign trailer showcases upcoming new gameplay
Elden Ring Nightreign trailer showcases upcoming new gameplay
WWE releases former world champion, 14 other superstars
WWE releases former world champion, 14 other superstars
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Comparison of last 250 appearances
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Comparison of last 250 appearances