Angel Reese shines at pre-birthday bash with stunning red outfit ahead of WNBA season

Angel Reese celebrated her 23rd birthday in style on Saturday night ahead of her highly anticipated second WNBA season.
Although her birthday is on May 6, she celebrated it few days earlier on May 3 by throwing a party at trendy place in Chicago called Hidden Gem.
Angel took to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of her stunning birthday outfit.
The player looked radiant in a bright red halter dress with wave-like cutouts details that added a unique touch to her look.
In the next post, she shared a stunning picture-perfect cake, designed with a Barbie theme.
The cake also had a barbie doll, representing her nickname "Bayou Barbie."
The WNBA star then shared a video of herself in which her friends were singing Happy Birthday in the background, while Angel was showing off her fun and playful dance moves which stole all the spotlight.
On Friday night, Angel's outstanding performance helped her team, the Chicago sky secure a commanding 89-62 victory over Brazil's national team.
She was named the player of the game for her performance as she managed to score 15 points, grab 10 rebounds and make 2 steals during the game.
Angel Reese excited for her next move
On the other hand, Angel gave another major update on her Instagram account on Saturday, May 3, revealing that she would be attending the famous Met Gala red carpet event, which is set to take place on Monday, May 5.
For the 2025 Met Gala, Angel is part of the host committee for the Costume Institute Benefit.
The host committee also includes other famous athletes like Simone Biles and Sha'Carri Richardson.