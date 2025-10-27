Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos

Lando Norris has lifted the Mexican Grand Prix trophy and takes the championship lead despite boos from the crowd.
According to ESPN, the British race car driver on Sunday, October 26, took the lead in the Formula One championship after winning the Mexican GP, surpassing his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
After driving brilliantly from the beginning of the race till the end, the McLaren driver finally succeeded in taking a one-point lead over Piastri, who finished fifth in the race.
Notably, the Australian driver has been leading the F1 driver standings for the past 15 races since winning the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
After winning the race, the 25-year-old said, “It's one weekend at a time. I'm happy, I'm focused on myself. I keep my head down, I ignore all of this. It's working at the moment, so I'm happy… As a team, we always try to be fair. Like Oscar deserved the win in Budapest, I deserved to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that.”
Talking about boos from the crowd, he added, “People can do what they want, honestly. They have the right to do it. I don’t know why I can’t stop laughing when I get booed. I think it makes it more entertaining for me. Of course, I’d prefer if people cheered for me, but I just focus on doing my job.”
Furthermore, four-time world champion Max Verstappen was about to overtake Charles Leclerc but failed due to a safety car period. So, the Ferrari driver finished second, while the Red Bull racer ended behind the title leader with 36 points.