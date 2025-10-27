Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona

Sports

  By Fatima Nadeem
18-year-old Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal is reportedly planning to spend millions to purchase the former home of Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

The Spanish outlet, EI País reported that Yamal wants to buy the luxurious home where Gerard and Shakira lived during their relationship, which the couple sold shorty after their separation.

As per Goal, when Spanish former footballer Gerard and Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira sold their entire property in 2022 which included three houses worth €14 million.

Since then, one of the smaller houses has been sold separately which reduced the total price by €3 million.

Now the remaining two houses with six bedrooms and five bathrooms are worth €11 million.

As per the outlet, Yamal is ready to pay the amount and also expected to spend a large additional sum on renovations.

Yamal, at just 18, has already made a name in the football word and has become the highest-paid young player.

At just 17, he signed a new six-year contract in May worth up to €30 million per year which could earn him a total of around €180 million (£157 million or $209 million) by the end of the deal.

Besides this, he also earns huge amount of money through sponsorships and brand deals.

