FIFA opens 1 million tickets in new lottery for 2026 World Cup

New ticket lottery marks the start of the second phase of ticket sales for the tournament

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
FIFA started selling an additional 1 million tickets for next year’s World Cup on Monday, October 27.

This began with a new ticket lottery which marks the start of the second phase of ticket sales for the tournament.

The ticket lottery, running until 11 a.m. Eastern on Friday, gives people living in the host countries (US, Canada and Mexico) a special chance to buy tickets for matches in their own country, as per ESPN.

Still, fans from any country can enter this phase of ticket sales, regardless of where they live.

The tournament's chief operating officer, Heimo Schirgi, said in a statement, noting, "We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet."

He added, "This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say 'thank you' to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well."

US, Canadian and Mexican fans who enter the ticket lottery before it closes on Friday might be randomly chosen by FIFA to get a specific time window to buy tickets, beginning November 12.

These time windows will be available through November 15, and selected fans will be informed at least 48 hours in advance of when they can make their purchase.

