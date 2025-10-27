Sports

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win

Sinner gives heartfelt speech to parents, girlfriend, and friends after winning Erste Bank Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win
Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win

Jannik Sinner has finally confirmed his romance with model Laila Hasanovic after lifting his fourth title of the year.

The world No. 2 won his fourth tournament of the year after beating Alexander Zverev in the ATP 500 event in Vienna on Sunday, October 26. Despite a setback in the first set, Sinner managed to make a strong comeback and pulled off a 3-6 6-3 7-5 victory over the German tennis player.

But the highlight of the day was when the four-time Grand Slam winner confirmed his relationship with the Danish model by thanking his “girlfriend” for her support after winning the match, reported Tennis World USA.

The 24-year-old during his trophy speech said, “Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort. Also, to understand me at times it is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, and friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support.”

It has long been speculated that Sinner and Hasanovic were dating, but none of them made it official till the Italian tennis star's special thanks at the 2025 Erste Bank Open.

Hasanovic, who is a model and social media influencer, was first spotted in the box at the French Open.

The Miss Universe Denmark finalist previously dated Mick Schumacher, while Sinner was in a relationship with WTA star Anna Kalinskaya last year.

