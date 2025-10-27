Sports

Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie beats Sebastian Baez in Paris to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters
Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Sebastian Baez on Monday, October 27.

The world number 31 defeated Argentina's professional tennis player with a score of 6-3 6-4.

This victory marked Norrie's third consecutive win against the same opponent.

Norrie started the match strongly by winning the first three games but then Baez managed to break Norrie's serve and reduced Norrie's early lead.

Norrie successfully converted four of the six chances he had to break his opponent's serve while his opponent only managed to break Norrie's serve twice.

It was also Norrie’s first match since he was knocked out of the Austria Open last week by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in an intense round-of-16 encounter.

After winning the match, the 30-year-old expressed, "I was really tight going to serve for the match. I said I was going to pretend it was 0-30 and then it was 0-30 and 0-40," as per Sky News.

"It was about getting the job done and it was nice to face some adversity. It was not a typical match. He fought well," he added.

Norrie will now face world number 1 Alcaraz on Tuesday, October 28 who was knocked out in the third round of last year's Paris Masters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona

Lamine Yamal plans to buy Gerard, Shakira’s lavish mansion in Barcelona
Lamine Yamal wants to buy the luxurious home where Gerard and Shakira lived during their relationship

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win

Jannik Sinner confirms romance with Laila Hasanovic after Vienna win
Sinner gives heartfelt speech to parents, girlfriend, and friends after winning Erste Bank Open

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka punished for missing mandatory WTA 500 tournaments

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos

Lando Norris takes championship lead with dominant Mexico GP win despite boos
F1 championship leader Lando Norris keeps cool despite boos from the Mexico City GP crowd

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev

Jannik Sinner clinches Vienna Open title after thrilling victory over Zverev
Jannik Sinner won Grand Slam titles this year including the Australian Open and Wimbledon

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease

Nick Mangold, NFL legend dies at 41 after battle with rare kidney disease
Nick had an outstanding college football career at Ohio State and was honoured as one of the NFL's top player

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly

Kylian Mbappe needs this one achievement to finally win Ballon d’Or, Desailly
Mabppe is aiming to surpass Olivier Giroud's record to become France's all-time leading gaol scorer

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family

Beckham celebrates Messi’s golden boot, spends ‘special night’ with family
David Beckham pens heartfelt note to Inter Miami after MLS Cup opening-round win over Nashville SC

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final

Jannik Sinner pays tribute to Darren Cahill ahead of Vienna Open final
Jannik Sinner defeats Alex de Minaur to reach eighth final of the season at the Vienna Open

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz

Justin Herbert’s viral rescue of Madison Beer sparks dating buzz
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer once again spark relationship rumours during a courtside moment at the Lakers games

Jannik Sinner reaches eighth final of year after dominant Vienna Open victory

Jannik Sinner reaches eighth final of year after dominant Vienna Open victory
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is aiming to win his fourth tittle of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secret behind his 'incredible' longevity at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secret behind his 'incredible' longevity at 40
Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest football players of all time