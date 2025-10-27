Cameron Norrie beats Baez to set up clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Cameron Norrie will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Sebastian Baez on Monday, October 27.
The world number 31 defeated Argentina's professional tennis player with a score of 6-3 6-4.
This victory marked Norrie's third consecutive win against the same opponent.
Norrie started the match strongly by winning the first three games but then Baez managed to break Norrie's serve and reduced Norrie's early lead.
Norrie successfully converted four of the six chances he had to break his opponent's serve while his opponent only managed to break Norrie's serve twice.
It was also Norrie’s first match since he was knocked out of the Austria Open last week by Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in an intense round-of-16 encounter.
After winning the match, the 30-year-old expressed, "I was really tight going to serve for the match. I said I was going to pretend it was 0-30 and then it was 0-30 and 0-40," as per Sky News.
"It was about getting the job done and it was nice to face some adversity. It was not a typical match. He fought well," he added.
Norrie will now face world number 1 Alcaraz on Tuesday, October 28 who was knocked out in the third round of last year's Paris Masters.