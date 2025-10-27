Sports

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek hit with major setback for missing tournaments

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Aryana Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek suffer massive setbacks for missing mandatory WTA 500 tournaments.

According to Sportskeeda, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday, October 27, updated its ranking, and top players Sabalenka and Swiatek lost major points for not playing for over two weeks.

Although the top two players retained their positions, they got harsher punishment this week for withdrawing from tournaments.

The Belarusian tennis star who dropped 10 points last week lost another 120 points from Dubai on Monday, while the six-time Grand Slam winner, after a 65-point setback, lost 108 for Stuttgart.

Polish journalist Dominik Senkowski has claimed that Sabalenka and Swiatek will lose more points in coming days.

Senkowski wrote on X, “I have received confirmation from the WTA that Sabalenka will have 9,870 points tomorrow and Iga will have 8,195. Aryna will lose 120 points for Dubai and 400 for the WTA Finals (they previously deducted 10 points for Doha).”

“This is the result of penalty points for not playing in the WTA 500. Iga will lose 508 points – 108 for Stuttgart and 400 for the WTA Finals,” he added.

Furthermore, every player is required to participate in at least six WTA 500 tournaments every season, and if they fail to do so, they get zero points. Players can only miss a tournament if they are injured or have a valid personal reason.

Top 10 women players:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek

3. Coco Gauff

4. Amanda Anisimova

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Madison Keys

9. Mirra Andreeva

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova 

