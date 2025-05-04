Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to Georgina and mom

Sports

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently gave a big hint about their engagement

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 04, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo gave a heartfelt tribute to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez and his mum Maria Dolores Aveiro on Mother's Day.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account on Sunday, May 4 and shared a wholesome photo carousel with a heartfelt caption, noting, “Every day is theirs, but today in particular Happy Mother’s Day.”

The first picture showed Ronaldo, Georgina and their five children enjoying a picnic by the beach.

While, in the second and third pictures, the Portuguese star is seen standing with his mother, one from his adulthood and another from his memorable childhood.

Shortly after CR7 posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with sweet remarks.

One fan wrote, "GOAT FAMILY," while another penned, "Mothers are the greatest gift from God."

Another fan sweetly commented, "Happy day to the person who brought us the blessing of being able to enjoy the GOAT."

Georgina gave a big hint about her engagement:

Ronaldo's partner Georgina recently gave a big hint about their engagement which sparked a wave of speculation among the fans with many believing the couple may have privately gotten engaged.

Georgina took to her Instagram account and shared a picture on her story showing a beautiful ring on the finger usually used for engagement rings.

Along with the photo, she added the words in Arabic, “And keep evil away from us, Amen.”

However, there has been no confirmation of an engagement from the couple.

For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.

