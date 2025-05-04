Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice disappoint Prince Andrew with big move

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have seemingly disappointed their father Prince Andrew after their joint interview.
The royal siblings appeared on podcast, which was hosted by Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas and Isabella Branson.
During their discussion on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, Eugenie and Beatrice only praised their mother Sarah Ferguson for giving them a perfect childhood and failed to mention the Duke of York even once.
Andrew was seemingly snubbed by his daughters because he made headlines last month due to Chinese spy controversy.
While talking about the Duchess of York, Eugenie, 35, said, “So I said at the beginning she's so spontaneous and full of joy bubbles. She taught us how to be Table Manners A and Table Manners Z - so we’d go between the two and we’d know what the boundaries were.”
She recalled, "I remember lessons of how she would say, ‘You can eat here with Table Manners Z, you can eat with your fingers’, and then we would go to Table Manners A [and she would say], 'You eat with your knives and forks."
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice gush over Sarah Ferguson
During the podcast, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice could not help but gush about their mother Sarah Ferguson.
Beatrice said, “Also, Eug and I love each other so much but mum really instilled in us this sense that we always had each other especially as sisters - she's very close with her sister who actually lives in Australia, but their closeness is incredible.”
She also revealed one thing her mother would be so "proud" of.
Beatrice noted, “She’d be most proud of our relationship.The relationship that Eug and I have, but also the relationship we have with her and how sacred that is."
To note, Andrew and Sarah parted ways in 1996, but the pair continue to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.