Norris slams Verstappen for 'not racing very smart' after Miami GP drama

Oscar Piastri claims first ever back-to-back-to-back victory for McLaren since 1988

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 05, 2025
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama
Norris slams Verstappen for ‘not racing very smart’ after Miami GP drama

Lando Norris slammed Max Verstappen for “not racing very smart” after intense battel in Miami Grand Prix.

According to BBC, McLaren's Oscar Piastri who started fourth on Sunday, May 4, 2025, won beat team-mate Norris in an action-packed Miami Grand Prix to win his fourth race of the year.

After a hard fought win Piastri became first racer to claim back-to-back victories for McLaren since Aryton Senna back in 1988, from fourth on the grid.

However, the Red Bull diver Verstappen gave tough time to the McLaren duo during the weekend race.

Norris lost four positions on the first lap after ending up off the road trying to pass Verstappen, and both he and race-winner Oscar Piastri later had multi-lap battles with the Dutchman.

Briton Norris said he believed the delay Verstappen caused to his own race by battling with the McLarens cost the four-time champion third place to George Russell.

Norris said, “He's fighting hard, but it's up to him to do that. He's ruining his own race. He's not racing very smart. He probably could have finished third today, and he didn't because of that. So yeah, he's fighting, that is always expected, but that's what it is."

Meanwhile, Verstappen asserted, “Honestly it's not frustrating at all (to lose a podium). We are here to win and today we were miles off that, so it doesn't really matter if you are a P3 or P4. I had nothing to lose, so I also just wanted to have a bit of fun out there."

Notably, Mercedes' George Russell benefited from one of three virtual safety-car periods to vault ahead of Verstappen and take the final podium place, similarly keeping the Dutchman at bay over the closing laps.

