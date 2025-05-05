Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding plans delayed as romance in 'real jeopardy'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance might take a backseat in near future as the pop icon is set to make big career move.
Days after the reports suggesting that Taylor and Travis are spending some quality time off the public eye and already discussing marriage, the pop icon is now shifting her focus to something bigger than love.
An inside source has exclusively told Closer magazine that the 14-time Grammy winner is considering a big Hollywood project, titled, The Bodyguard, which might affect her relationship with the NFL player.
"She said for so long that all she wanted was to fall in love and get married and now that is seemingly right in front of her, a lot of people in her life think taking on a huge movie project right now would be putting her relationship in real jeopardy," the insider told the outlet.
They went on to explain, "If Taylor does sign on to do The Bodyguard it would be such a high-pressure situation and take so much focus and energy, it’s hard to imagine what time she'll have left for Travis."
Reflecting on the time when Taylor was touring across the world last year and managing a long-distance with the 35-year-old athlete, the insider explained that "there’s suddenly the possibility that they’ll be putting themselves back in a very similar situation."
"Getting dragged into Hollywood and all the temptation and all the added pressures that come with it certainly has the potential to throw a real wrench in things," added the tipster.
About Taylor Swift's Hollywood career
Taylor Swift first appeared in a 2019's musical Cats, however, as per the source, "She did not score the hit she wanted with ‘Cats’ so there’s a feeling that she does have a lot to redeem herself for when it comes to her acting chops."
Meanwhile, the Blank Space songstress also failed a screen test to play the lead on Les Miserables back in 2012.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance
The 35-year-old singer and songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating each other since September, 2023.