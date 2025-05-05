Sci-Tech

Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026

Apple may introduce foldable iPhone in 2026 lineup with advanced features

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026
Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026

Apple plans to split iPhone 18 series launch which is expected in 2026, by about half a year,

According to The Information report, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, whereas the standard model may experience a fall debut, likely in March 2026.

According to MacRumors, Apple will likely revamp its launch timeline in 2026 for its iPhone 18 series.

What to expect?

The report highlights that the iPhone lineup includes six models, including the foldable and the affordable model.

It is claimed that a phased launch will help Apple manage its workforce and the need to hire more workers.

It will also streamline the manufacturing process, bringing high-quality iPhones with each batch.

The iPhone 18 series is expected to have major changes. While the iPhone 17 Air will debut this year, Apple may introduce the foldable iPhone in the 2026 lineup.

Furthermore, Apple is also in talks for bringing an under-display Face ID technology, which will be a first for Apple.

On the other hand, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a slimmer version of the smartphone, ‌rumoured to be named “iPhone‌ 17 Air” this year.

The company is expected to launch a successor to that model in 2026 as well.

The Information reported that Apple would also test making the cheaper iPhone 18 models in India to reduce its reliance on China for manufacturing, as Trump’s tariffs impact its margins.

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff’s close bond revealed amid romance rumors
Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results
Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours

Anna Wintour ‘banned’ Naomi Campbell from Met Gala amid feud rumours
Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig

Miley Cyrus debuts new single in front of ‘exes’ at private NYC gig
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
AI boost risk of wrong number scams in US
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Elon Musk's Starbase city dream come true with 97.7% votes
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Temu suspends direct US shipping from China
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Apple to launch new MacBook Pro soon: Report
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
Is Snapchat down globally? Details inside
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
WhatsApp to introduce broadcast message limits to combat spam
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Apple to launch new ‘homeOS’ with advanced features
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Gemini app to get advanced personalised features: All you need to know
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value
Instagram CEO criticises AI chatbots for prioritising engagement over value
Apple collaborating with Anthropic on AI-centric coding platform: Report
Apple collaborating with Anthropic on AI-centric coding platform: Report
Google set to allow kids under 13 use its Gemini chatbot
Google set to allow kids under 13 use its Gemini chatbot
Apple now allows Spotify to share pricing info and payment links
Apple now allows Spotify to share pricing info and payment links