Apple to split iPhone 18 launch into two phases in 2026

Apple plans to split iPhone 18 series launch which is expected in 2026, by about half a year,
According to The Information report, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, whereas the standard model may experience a fall debut, likely in March 2026.
According to MacRumors, Apple will likely revamp its launch timeline in 2026 for its iPhone 18 series.
What to expect?
The report highlights that the iPhone lineup includes six models, including the foldable and the affordable model.
It is claimed that a phased launch will help Apple manage its workforce and the need to hire more workers.
It will also streamline the manufacturing process, bringing high-quality iPhones with each batch.
The iPhone 18 series is expected to have major changes. While the iPhone 17 Air will debut this year, Apple may introduce the foldable iPhone in the 2026 lineup.
Furthermore, Apple is also in talks for bringing an under-display Face ID technology, which will be a first for Apple.
On the other hand, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a slimmer version of the smartphone, rumoured to be named “iPhone 17 Air” this year.
The company is expected to launch a successor to that model in 2026 as well.
The Information reported that Apple would also test making the cheaper iPhone 18 models in India to reduce its reliance on China for manufacturing, as Trump’s tariffs impact its margins.