WhatsApp releases in-app browser for business website links

WhatsApp intends to offer iOS users the same in-app link functionality as it already does for the Android version to open business sites.
WABetaInfo reported on Monday, May 5, 2025, that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform rolled out a feature to open certain business website links directly within the app, aiming to provide a consistent experience across iOS and Android apps.
Notably, some beta testers can currently explore a new in-app browser that opens certain links seamlessly within WhatsApp.
What's new in WhatsApp update?
WhatsApp aims to no longer automatically redirect users to the default external browser on their device when they open an eligible link.
It is worth noting that not all links can be opened using this feature, as only specific links that comply with some technical requirements are eligible to open within the app.
According to WABetaInfo, the website must use the Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (Https) to ensure that the connection remains secure and encrypted.
This requirement is essential to maintain the privacy and safety of users while interacting with business content.
Despite the integration of this feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritise user control over how links are opened.
If a user prefers to use their default browser instead of the in-app one, they can easily open it through the three-dot menu.
A feature to open certain business website links directly within the app is available to some beta testers who install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it's rolling out to more people over the coming weeks.