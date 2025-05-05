Sports

Cameron Brink honours mom with 3-word heartfelt tribute ahead of Mother's Day

Cameron Brink's parents were both basketball players at Virginia Tech during their college years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 05, 2025


Cameron Brink took a moment to celebrate her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, who has been her biggest supporter throughout her journey ahead of Mother's Day.

Cameron took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt video montage created by The Click Clack podcast which highlights Michelle's support throughout Cameron's career.

Along with sharing the video she expressed her gratitude and love for her mother by calling her "the best mom ever."

The video's caption read, "Behind every great athlete is mom. Their love, commitment, sacrifice and heart to raise their kids to achieve greatness deserves more than a day."

It is pertinent to note that Cameron's parents, Greg Brink and Michelle were both basketball players at Virginia Tech during their college years.

When will Cameron Brink return to the court?

Cameron, a player for the Los Angeles Sparks, injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024.

She is now in the process of rehabilitation, and reports indicate that she is expected to return to the court in June.

The Los Angeles Sparks had a difficult season last year, ending with the worst record in the league.

However, the team is hopeful for improvement in the 2025 season due to the appointment of a new head coach and significant changes to the roster, including the addition of Kelsey Plum.

