Michael Jackson’s sister rings in mother’s 95th birthday with moving tribute

Janet Jackson paid heartfelt birthday tribute to mom, Katherine Jackson, on her milestone birthday celebration

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 05, 2025
Michael Jackson’s sister, Janet Jackson, penned a heartfelt note for her mother Katherine’s milestone birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a throwback photo of her mom alongside her brother Jackie Jackson, honoring her mother on her special day.

Late global sensational pop star, Michael’s mom, Katherine turns 95 on Sunday, May 4th, 2025.

Janet captioned her post, "A living testament to grace, strength, and love, turns 95 today. May God continue to wrap you in His kindness, filling each new day with joy, comfort, and the warmth of those who cherish you."

"You are a gift beyond measure, and my soul is forever grateful for you. I love you," she stated.

The Scream hitmaker continued, "Jackie, I’m so incredibly blessed to have you in my life! I love you dearly and I pray your special day is filled with joy & happiness!" 

In the viral photo, Katherine was seen alongside her son, Jackie Jackson, seemingly at an after-party of any musical festival.

Katherine Jackson shares her ten children with husband Joe Jackson:

In addition to Michael and Janet Jackson, Katherine Jackson shares her eight children Tito, La Toya, Rebbie, Jermaine, Marlon, Jackie, Brandon David, and Randy Jackson, with her late husband, Joe Jackson, who passed away on June 27, 2018, at the age of 89. 

