Jennifer Lopez turns up heat in sporty chic fit: ‘push today, glow tomorrow’

Jennifer Lopez is ageing like a fine wine!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, May 5, the Unstoppable starlet shared a two-slide post, featuring two mirror selfies of herself in a sporty chic outfit.
For her workout session, the 55-year-old American singer and actress rocked a bright grey full-sleeve crop top layered over a black inner wear and paired with deep green fitted leggings.
To elevate her chic look, the Selena actress wore a dark green cap, white sports shoes, a pair of stylish brown sunglasses and large hoop earrings.
Flaunting her sculpted abs, JLo posed with confidence in front of the mirror.
“Push today so you glow tomorrow…” she captioned alongside the sizzling snaps.
Fans’ response to Jennifer Lopez’s trendy look:
Shortly after JLo shared her gorgeous photographs on social media, her die-hard fans did not waste a second to gush over and shower their favorite actress with compliments.
“BODY IS BODYING!!!” expressed one, while another gushed, “Looking incredible especially at 55 years old. My vampire girl.”
A third admired, “This beauty is against the law! How do you manage to be so unique every time?”
Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming career venture:
Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to embark on her upcoming fifth concert tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025.
The tour, which is set to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh on July 4, 2025, comprises of 17 shows that will come to an end in Istanbul on August 7.