Kim Tae Ri wins big at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 as 'WLGYT' steals the show

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' dominates four categories at Baeksang Arts Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 06, 2025
Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 honoured South Korean celebrities and dramas that were at the centre stage the last year.

On Monday, May 5, the event hosted by Shin Dong-yup, Suzy and Park Bo-gum witnessed number of unexpected victories.

Kim Tae-ri wins Best Actress award

Kim Tae-ri secured the award for Best Actress in the drama for her performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born.

This marked her second victory at the Baeksang Awards after winning the same category for her hit series Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

When Life Gives You Tangerines dominates Baeksang Arts Awards 2025

Despite IU and Park Bo-gum returning empty handed from the award show, their hit series When Life Given You Tangerines became the most awarded show at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

The drama won four categories including Best Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress; Yeom Hye-ran and Best Supporting Actor; Choi Dae-hoon.

After winning the Best Drama category, director Kim Won-seok shared powerful message noting, "In this age of hate, I hope we can live well together without hating each other."

The slice-of-life drama followed different stages of life, from childhood sweethearts to the heartbreak of losing one's parents.

With its profound writing, it has emerged as one of the most celebrated K-drama.

Along with that, the Best Actor award was presented to Joo Ji-hoon for his role in Netflix medical-comedy The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

