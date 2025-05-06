World

Barron Trump's toy room pictures surface after Trump 'two-doll' comments

Trump suggested children have ‘two dolls instead of 30’ amid the ongoing tariff war with China

  by Web Desk
  May 06, 2025
Barron Trump’s childhood pictures with his expensive toys went viral after father Donald Trump suggested children have two dolls instead of 30.

According to TOI, in the resurfaced pictures, Donald and Melania Trump's only child, Barron, could be seen driving his very own personalised Mercedes and riding a gigantic stuffed white tiger as he poses for a photo shoot with his mother.

The pictures once again got attention due to the father’s controversial comments about children’s toys that have sparked a new debate.

Trump suggests children to have only ‘two dolls’

As the ongoing tariff war with China escalates, Trump said, “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. You know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally. But we are not talking about something that we have to go out of our way for.”

The White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, also defended the Republican president’s comments and claimed that Americans are ready to pay extra for the toys and dolls manufactured in the country.

Miller said, "He was making the point that I think almost every American consumer agrees with, which is if they had a choice between a doll from China that might have, say, lead paint in it and that is not as well constructed as a doll made in America.”

He further added that parents would probably be willing to pay more for a better product made in America that has a higher environmental and regulatory standard and that is made to a higher degree of quality compared to Chinese dolls.

Notably, the Manhattan Trump Tower has an entire floor for Barron’s toys, and the viral pictures are taken from a video of a penthouse tour from 2010.

