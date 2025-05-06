Mike Tyson snubs Conor McGregor: Names Kilbane as favorite Irish fighter

American former professional boxer Mike Tyson snubbed Conor McGregor as he names his favourite Irish fighters.
According to Marca, speaking to iFL TV, Iron without any hesitation confessed that numerous Irish fighters inspired him during his childhood and also named some of his favourites but belittled the great McGregor.
Tyson said, "You know how many great Irish boxers there are. Johnny Kilbane is one of my favourites. Let's see, I like Mike McTigue; Jack Dempsey is my favourite Irish boxer.”
McGregor and Iron Mike have a very close relationship. The Irish was Tyson’s biggest supporter in the famous November 2024 fight against Jake Paul.
Similarly, the former boxer has also always shown his support for McGregor, especially during his efforts to build a career as a promoter after his fighting days.
Tyson on 100 men vs gorilla fight
During an interview with The Ring, he was also asked about the most viral question: can 100 men defeat a gorilla in a fight? He replied, “The gorilla is in serious trouble. He's in serious trouble.”
“When we got to the gorilla cage, there was a huge silverback gorilla intimidating the others. They were very powerful, but their eyes were like those of an innocent baby,” he added.
Tyson revealed that once he wanted to fight with a gorilla and even offered $10,000 to make it happen, but the zoo keeper declined his offer.