Aryna Sabalenka reflects on ‘tough’ 2025 season after WTA Finals heartbreak

Sabalenka gives credit for her 2025 season achievements to Team Tiger and the people ‘by my side’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Aryana Sablenka shared a heartfelt reflection on her 2025 season journey as the ‘tough’ year ended with loss.

As the 2025 season came to an end with a WTA Finals loss to Elena Rybakina, the world No. 1 took to social media to share a recap of her year that brought a Grand Slam and a few other trophies for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Belarusian tennis professional wrote, “And that’s a wrap on the 2025 season! This was a tough year, but incredibly rewarding. A Grand Slam title, World #1 for the second consecutive year, and a few trophies later.”

“I couldn’t have done it without Team Tiger — the people that are by my side time and time again. I’ve learnt so many lessons this year through the ups and the downs of every single tournament and the training in between. Beyond blessed and grateful for it all. 2026 season, bring it on,” she added.


The four-time Grand Slam winner has a standout season this year as she succeeds in defending her US Open crown by beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. Besides that, she made it to the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open and the semifinals of Wimbledon, which means that she got four major final appearances in 2025.

Furthermore, despite missing some of the tournaments, she remained No. 1 on the WTA Tour throughout the year, which means that she will finish the season as the top player for the second year in a row.

Sabalenka also topped the tour in match wins, finishing with 63 victories, the most on the circuit this year.

