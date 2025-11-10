Sports

Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan and year after ATP Finals snub

  By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovic has finally revealed the timeline and plans for the retirement.

According to Express, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, after withdrawing from the ATP Finals in Italy, has opened up about his retirement.

The Serbian tennis legend ended his 2025 season campaign by lifting the Hellenic Championship trophy in Athens after beating Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Following victory in the Greek capital, the Paris Olympic gold medallist made it clear that he has no plans of retiring any time soon, and he said that he will play until the 2028 Olympics.

The 38-year-old said, “I've always had this throughout my life and my career, I’ve always had a schedule in my head for a year or more, what I want, how I want it. Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals."

"I said something about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice," he added. 

However, he warned that “some things are not entirely” in his hand, but he is trying his best to remain healthy mentally and physically.

Notably, Djokovic is just one Grand Slam away from surpassing Margaret Court as the most successful player in tennis history. It has been two years since he last won a major, the longest gap in his career since 2010.

