IOC set to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is moving toward a ban on transgender women from competing in women's event in all sports.
The transgender controversy reignited last year at Paris Olympic 2024 when Algeria's Imane Khelif won the women's welterweight boxing gold medal, a year after being disqualified from the World Championship for reportedly failing gender eligibility test.
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who had also been banned by the suspended international Boxing Association (IBA) was similarly allowed to compete.
Both the players later confirmed that they are women and have always competed in women's sports events.
IOC President Kirsty Coventry has now promised to implement a ban on transgender women in women's sports as part of her election campaign.
Reports suggested that it could be announce next year but the IOC says discussions are still in progress and no decision has been finalized.
In recent years, more sports organziations have stopped athletes who have gone through male puberty from competing in top-level women's competitions to ensure fairness and safety.
In February, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order which prevents transgender women from competing in women's sports category.
He stated that this ban would apply to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and transgender athletes trying to enter the US to compete would not be given visas.