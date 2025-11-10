Sports

Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have continuously spoken about Ferrari's troubles

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has shared his shocking advice for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc following the disastrous São Paulo Grand Prix, as both drivers failed to finish the race.

Elkann, in a rare move of criticising the drivers, said that they need to "focus on driving" and "talk less".

Leclerc's non-finish came after contact with Kimi Antonelli, who was pushed into him by Oscar Piastri, damaging his front suspension and front-left tyre.

While Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 and sustained damage on the opening lap. The seven-time world champion suffered significant floor damage, forcing him to retire from the race.

The double DNF has seen Ferrari slip to fourth in the constructors' championship, behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Elkann, Ferrari chairman since 2018, has yet to see the team mount a season-long title challenge under his leadership.

"Ferrari wins when it is united, and the result in WEC has taught us that," he said.

The 49-year-old added, "The engineers work to improve the car. The rest is not up to par. We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and remember that important races lie ahead - and it's not impossible to finish second. This is the most important message coming from Bahrain: when Ferrari is a team, we win."

Ferrari has been having a disappointing 2025 F1 season, as they have yet to win a grand prix and currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings.

Expectations were high, as Ferrari had finished second in last year's championship, 14 points behind McLaren, and signed Lewis Hamilton ahead of the season.

However, the reality was a bit different, as Leclerc has managed just seven podiums, while Hamilton has yet to finish in the top three this season.

