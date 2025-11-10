Lewis Hamilton admits ‘living in a nightmare’ after brutal Brazil retirement

Sports

  By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton described his 2025 Formula 1 season as a “nightmare” after retiring from the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, marking yet another low point in a campaign that has failed to live up to the dream of joining Ferrari.

According to Total Motorsport, the seven-time world champion’s race at Interlagos ended on Lap 37 following a series of incidents that left his car damaged and his frustration visible for all to see.

Having tangled first with teammate Carlos Sainz on the opening lap and then with Franco Colapinto soon after, Hamilton’s day unravelled quickly.

A broken front wing, floor damage, and a five-second penalty capped off another disappointing weekend for the Scuderia, whose promise in qualifying quickly turned to chaos on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 moments after climbing out of his car, Hamilton didn’t hold back about the mental toll of his first season at Ferrari.

“It’s a nightmare,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been living it for a while. The flip between the dream of driving for this amazing team and then the nightmare of the results that we’ve had. The ups and downs. It’s challenging.

“Tomorrow I’ll get back up. I’ll keep training. I’ll keep working with the team. I really wanted to get them good points this weekend, but I’ll come back as strong as I can in the next race and try to recover.”

The British driver’s first season in red has been far from what he envisioned when he left Mercedes last year. 

While Leclerc has shown flashes of competitiveness, including qualifying third in Brazil, Hamilton’s form has been erratic, leaving him sixth in the championship and still searching for his first podium in Ferrari colours.

