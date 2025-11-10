Sports

Taylor Fritz kicks off ATP Finals with remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti

Taylor Fritz started his ATP Finals journey with a remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti on Monday, November 10.

The American tennis star defeated the Italian tennis player with a score of 6-3 6-4 in Turin.

Musetti joined the ATP Finals replacement as Novak Djokovic who had defeated him in the Athens final on Saturday withdrew from the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Fritz started the match strongly and served exceptionally well in the second set, losing only three points.

Musetti had four early chances to break Fritz’s serve but missed them and as he became tired, most of his service games were very close, reaching deuce in seven out of nine games.

After winning the match, Fritz expressed, "I was a little shaky at the start and I was letting him dictate a little too much," as per BBC Sports.

He added, "It was a bit nervy for me, which is expected. I felt I was able to loosen up and I just started playing a lot better."

On the other hand, world No.1 Jannik Sinner will start his ATP Finals campaign against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday.

Both Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are competing to finish the year as the top-ranked tennis player.

