Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son follows in his father’s footsteps with huge milestone 

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive 934 goals in his senior football career

  May 06, 2025
Like father, like son!

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son is ready to follow in his father's footstep.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been selected for the Portugal Under-15 football team for the first time.

He is 14 years old and currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia with his father.

The proud father couldn’t hold back his happiness and shared this update with his fans on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message, "Proud of you, son."

In another story, he shared Portugal's post in which Ronaldo is seen lovingly placing his hand on his son's head as a sweet gesture.

A youth football tournament is scheduled to take place in Croatia from May 13 to 18, where Portugal will compete against Japan, Greece and England.

Just like his famous father, Ronaldo Jr. has played for the youth teams of top football clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Will Ronaldo's goal of scoring 1000 goals come true?

Ronaldo, who is 40 years old, has scored an impressive 934 goals in his senior football career, playing for both his club and his national team.

He also hopes to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals in his career.

However, achieving this goal may be challenging for Ronaldo because of his age and the fewer number of matches left in his career.

Ronaldo's kids:

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner has four other children including his 7-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, 7 and Bella, 3.

