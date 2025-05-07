Entertainment

Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death

Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment earlier this year at the age of 39

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 07, 2025
Leighton Meester has broken her silence following the tragic death of her Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg.

The Gossip Girl alum shared her devastation about former costar's death for the first time while talking about the lifelong friendships she formed while starring on the hit TV show.

Speaking to Flaunt, she admitted the loss struck a deep chord, especially since they were peers in age.

“It’s devastating,” she said, adding, “She was a wonderful, talented person, and everyone loved her. It’s very, very sad for everyone who knew her."

"Now, I can see that [the show’s legacy] continues — in some ways, even more so than back then — to live on, which is incredible," she added.

Michelle Trachtenberg death:

Notably, on February 26, Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment at the age of 39.

As per PEOPLE, the cause of death was revealed on April 16, following the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the actress' sudden death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus.

The manner of death was ruled as natural.

Measter and Trachtenberg shared screen on Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

On Gossip Girl, Meester played queen bee Blair Waldorf, opposite Trachtenberg’s rebellious Georgina Sparks.

After Trachtenberg’s death was announced, her former costars reacted to the news of her death, including Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford.

