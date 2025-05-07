Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP shock fans after they revealed their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby after revealing third pregnancy at Met Gala
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby after revealing third pregnancy at Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have no plans to stop making love and babies!

The power couple took internet by shock after they revealed their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5.

While, the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not revealed much information about their third baby to the fans, Ciara has given a sweet insight into their lives, revealing that the couple is already eyeing a fourth baby.

Ciara appeared at Sherri a day after the Met Gala, where she revealed a fun conversation with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

"We were cracking up talking about … because Russ was with us, and ASAP, we all took a picture together," she began to share.

While taking photos and chatting, the conversation turned to having more kids, with A$AP Rocky jokingly mentioning having five kids.

"Then he started talking about cinco [five], because you know I have four, so he's talking about cinco and then we start talking about cuatro [four] for her," Ciara shared.

She further added, "Well, she got to get through the tres [three] first, that's the third baby. It was straight mommy talk. Just sweet love. It was a special moment."

Ciara also raised Rihanna for "rocking" her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where she cradled her baby bump while wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit.

Rihanna and A$AP

Rihanna and A$AP made their romance official in 2020, after months of dating rumors.

They couple welcome their first child, son Rakim Athelaston Mayers in 2022 before giving birth to a second son, Riot Rose, the following year.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy

Sarah Ferguson issues sad statement after fresh snub from King Charles

Sarah Ferguson issues sad statement after fresh snub from King Charles
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles

Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Kanye West abruptly ends interview after Piers Morgan heated debate
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni’s foundation takes shocking decision amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Ben Affleck reveals concerns for Britney Spears’ amid media struggles
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Leighton Meester speaks out for first time on Michelle Trachtenberg’s death
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release bewitching ‘Scared of Loving You’ live
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West's rising fashion influence
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
Justin Bieber turns Hailey’s biggest cheerleader with sweet MET tribute post
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala
BLACKPINK's Jennie captures hearts with elegant black ensemble at 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hit Met Gala bash after confirming 3rd pregnancy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed
Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event
Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event