Rihanna, A$AP Rocky hint at fourth baby just after revealing third pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have no plans to stop making love and babies!
The power couple took internet by shock after they revealed their third pregnancy at the Met Gala 2025 on May 5.
While, the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have not revealed much information about their third baby to the fans, Ciara has given a sweet insight into their lives, revealing that the couple is already eyeing a fourth baby.
Ciara appeared at Sherri a day after the Met Gala, where she revealed a fun conversation with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.
"We were cracking up talking about … because Russ was with us, and ASAP, we all took a picture together," she began to share.
While taking photos and chatting, the conversation turned to having more kids, with A$AP Rocky jokingly mentioning having five kids.
"Then he started talking about cinco [five], because you know I have four, so he's talking about cinco and then we start talking about cuatro [four] for her," Ciara shared.
She further added, "Well, she got to get through the tres [three] first, that's the third baby. It was straight mommy talk. Just sweet love. It was a special moment."
Ciara also raised Rihanna for "rocking" her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where she cradled her baby bump while wearing a Marc Jacobs outfit.
Rihanna and A$AP made their romance official in 2020, after months of dating rumors.
They couple welcome their first child, son Rakim Athelaston Mayers in 2022 before giving birth to a second son, Riot Rose, the following year.